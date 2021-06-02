Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 424.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

