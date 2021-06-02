Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.