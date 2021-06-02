ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,191,513 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.