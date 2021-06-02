ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1,191,513 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $99.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.
About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
