ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 102.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.74. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

