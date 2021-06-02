ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

MT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 119,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,515. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $9,000,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

