Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Hits $85,226.61

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $85,226.61 and $14.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,162,701 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.