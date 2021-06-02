argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $275.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $210.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

