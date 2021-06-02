Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARNGF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

