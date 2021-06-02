Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AZMCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 27,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,644. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.50.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

