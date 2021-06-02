Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.90

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and traded as high as $132.07. Arkema shares last traded at $132.07, with a volume of 671 shares.

ARKAY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

