Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARKO. Raymond James started coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.