Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 29th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $575.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

