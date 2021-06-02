Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 432,664 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,664 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $922,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 388,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

