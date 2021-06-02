Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of MSCI worth $293,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $9,431,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.09. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.72. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

