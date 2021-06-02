Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 246,255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,255 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Starbucks worth $353,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 110,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 121,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 216,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,720. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

