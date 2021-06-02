Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 4,112,721 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 8.84% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,368,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 738.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 62,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,963. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.