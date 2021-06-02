Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 504,547 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of American Express worth $828,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. 85,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,718. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.90.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

