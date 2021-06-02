Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.89% of Centene worth $330,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Centene by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Centene stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

