Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 138,925 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.63% of FedEx worth $477,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $308.23. 23,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

