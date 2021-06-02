Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,241,471 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.46% of NXP Semiconductors worth $812,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

