Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.11% of Match Group worth $409,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,606. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

