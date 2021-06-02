Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $289.26 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 528,383 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.89% of Teledyne Technologies worth $289,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.75. 1,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,282. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

