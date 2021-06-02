Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.70% of Advance Auto Parts worth $324,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

NYSE AAP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

