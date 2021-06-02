Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $310.07 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,896,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,069,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.93% of Bilibili as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $112,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. 59,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,478. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

