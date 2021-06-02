Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494,188 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.57% of Exact Sciences worth $356,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. 18,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

