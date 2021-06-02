Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,247 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.56% of Global Payments worth $929,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.92. 26,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,544. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

