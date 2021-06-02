Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 7.30% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $436,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,733,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. 7,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

