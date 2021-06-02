Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 176,434 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,434 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.74% of Trimble worth $340,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.