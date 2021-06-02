Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 62,519 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,519 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $332,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

SWKS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.74. 13,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,656. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

