Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 85,725 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,725 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Lowe’s Companies worth $759,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $192.59. The stock had a trading volume of 92,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

