Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,632,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,818,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Airbnb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. 356,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,616,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,221 shares of company stock valued at $129,257,740. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

