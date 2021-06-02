Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.67% of Tyler Technologies worth $289,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $403.63. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,294. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

