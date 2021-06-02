Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,856 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $910,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. 63,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

