Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,473 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 7.76% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $476,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $7,918,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

LSCC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,834. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,827. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

