Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Sold by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Artius Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.44% of Artius Acquisition worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AACQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

