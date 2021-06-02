Arweave Price Tops $15.48 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $15.48 or 0.00042261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $517.10 million and $18.34 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.