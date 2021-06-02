Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post earnings per share of $4.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the lowest is $3.93. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 136,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

