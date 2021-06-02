Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.61 and last traded at $124.59. Approximately 5,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.53.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.