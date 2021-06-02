Ashford Hospitality Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 11,908 call options.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 715,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,471. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $752.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.