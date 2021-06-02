Ashley Paxton Buys 12,250 Shares of JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £16,415 ($21,446.30).
JZ Capital Partners stock traded up GBX 16.76 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.76 ($1.75). 12,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company has a market cap of £119.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.15. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80).
About JZ Capital Partners
See Also: LIBOR
