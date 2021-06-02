Ashley Paxton Buys 12,250 Shares of JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £16,415 ($21,446.30).

JZ Capital Partners stock traded up GBX 16.76 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.76 ($1.75). 12,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company has a market cap of £119.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.15. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80).

About JZ Capital Partners

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

