Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Position Cut by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,923 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.46% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 152,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

