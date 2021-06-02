Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 1,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

