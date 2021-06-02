Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,485 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 1.22% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $460.89 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

