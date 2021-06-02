Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 160,969 Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Renalytix AI accounts for 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Renalytix AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 35,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,643. Renalytix AI plc has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

