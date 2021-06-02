Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 34,934 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,934 shares during the quarter. Biodesix comprises about 4.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.65% of Biodesix worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $6,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 137.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,592 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 24.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,964. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BDSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

