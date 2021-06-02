At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

