Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $45,889.47 and approximately $27.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,650.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.04 or 0.07205894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $698.74 or 0.01855861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00499631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00182161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.73 or 0.00782806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.00485841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00434619 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,208,694 coins and its circulating supply is 40,614,796 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

