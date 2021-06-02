Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

ATH opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

