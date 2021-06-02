Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Athersys shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 1,541,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $375.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Athersys by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

