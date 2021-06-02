Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 209,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

